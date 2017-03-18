Birmingham police investigating double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham police department detectives are conducting a double homicide investigation in the 200 block of 69th Place North. The victims have been identified as Twallis McClendon, 45, and Quinchez Spradley, 35, both of Birmingham.

East Precinct officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 17 on a person down call. Upon arrival officers found both victims were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue also responded to assist.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” said Sgt. Shelton. “We are still early in this investigation, and are working to bring the family of the deceased answers to their questions.”

If anyone has information pertaining to this case they are encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.