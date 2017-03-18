Birmingham police investigating two bodies found in home

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Police are conducting a homicide investigation after two bodies found were in a home. It happened at a home on the 200 block of 69th Place North Saturday night. Police have identified the victims as 35 year old Quinchez Spradley and 45 year old Twallis McClendon.

Police arrived on scene Saturday night around 10:30 pm and found two bodies inside. Police say it appears both Quinchez Spradley and Twallis McClendon had gunshot wounds. Latrise Asberry lives in the neighborhood.

“I heard the gunshots. I heard three gunshots last night but I didn’t think anything of it because I am always hearing gunshots, until later I saw the police around there,” said Asberry.

Asberry has four children and does not feel safe in her neighborhood.

“I knew it was going to happen sooner or later because it’s always gunshots around here,” said Asberry.

Neighbors tell CBS 42 McClendon lived at the home for more than 10 years. They described him as nice person. Police could not say if McCledon and Spradley knew eachother.

Sylvester is a veteran who now works on cars in the area. He heard about the shooting and is fed up with the violence.

“It’s not a video game you don’t wake up and say I will see you tomorrow and shoot you again, you dead you dead. They don’t understand that, like I said I lived in a warzone and they are making this feel like a warzone,” said Sylvester.

Sylvester said he carries a knife to protect himself.

“How are you supposed to walk around do your thing? I have a friend right now at my friend’s house he is in a wheel chair he cannot go anywhere because he doesn’t have a weapon. He is scared to go anywhere right now,” said Sylvester.

Police say this incident does not appear to be random act.

If you have any information about this case call Crimestoppers at 254-7777.