GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an emergency missing child alert for Ruby Ann Webb. Webb is a 14 year old white female and was last seen in Guntersville on March 17.

She has green eyes, brown hair, is 5’6″ and weighs 180 lbs.

The Guntersville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating Webb. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call GPD at 256-571-7571 or 911.