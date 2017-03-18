One person dead, another recovering after Birmingham house fire

UPDATE (7:10 AM): One person is dead and another is recovering after a house fire in North Birmingham. Fire crews were called to the scene on 16th Street North around 9:30 Saturday night.

Assistant Fire Chief Buddy Wilks says crews were told a person was trapped. They arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from the home.

Crews were able to make it inside but were forced to go back outside because of the fire. One person in the house died.

Crews were on the scene for hours to put out hot spots as investigators arrived to look into what caused the fire. Another person in the home was able to escape. They were taken to UAB Hospital to be treated for burns but their condition is unknown.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Birmingham Fire Department confirms 1 person is dead as they are battling a house fire on 16th Street North.

The scene is still active and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. See more on CBS42 News at 10:30pm

