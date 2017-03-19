Birmingham Water Works celebrates Fix-A-Leak Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, the Birmingham Water Works will celebrate Fix-A-Leak Week. It’s to help teach customers how to look for household leaks that could send their water bills skyrocketing.

Undetected household leaks are the number one cause of high water bills. Nearly 1 trillion gallons of water is wasted each year in the U.S. because of leaks in or around a person’s home. All that leaking water adds up quickly.

Water Works spokesman Rick Jackson says they want to provide quality water at the lowest price possible and having customers that can detect and correct household leaks will keep their monthly bill low. Customers are invited to come into the payment center to receive easy, do-it-yourself tips to prevent those leaks.

Customers can also ask questions about leaks and how to detect them. Free toilet flappers are also available and customers can ask to have a technician visit their home to check for leaks at no cost. Fix-A-Leak Week starts Monday, March 20th and wraps up Sunday, March 26th.