Body found in Alabama River may be that of missing woman

Associated Press Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) – A body pulled from the Alabama River in Baldwin County appears to be that of a woman reported missing from Washington County in February.

The remains were found Friday just around the bend from Dixie Landing, about 20 miles downstream from where the woman’s car was found submerged in Clarke County.

Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris tells WKRG that based on the description of the woman’s clothes, he’s 99 percent sure the remains are that of Anita Boman. Forensics investigators will determine the identity of the body.

Investigators had pinged Boman’s cell phone to lead them to the landing in Clarke County. The phone was found inside the car along with the woman’s purse.

