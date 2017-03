BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): 8 people have suffered injuries after a grey SUV overturned on HWY 231 near mm 280, says Trooper Gary Daniel of ALEA. 2 victims have been air evacuated and 6 have been transported by ambulance.

At least two children were in the vehicle and have been transported, says Caleb Branch, Director, Blount County 911.

The severity of the injuries is not yet known, says Daniel.

WIAT42 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you as we learn more information.