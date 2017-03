MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Inmate Demetrius Harris escaped his assigned job location at Frank Lee Youth Center at approximately 11:20 p.m. on March 18, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Harris, 45, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and weighs 241 lbs. He is charged with theft of property I.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the Frank Lee Youth Center or ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.