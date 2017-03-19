Teen shot in Brighton identified

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The teenager shot in Brighton on March 18 has been identified as Tyshun Tyree Miller, 18.

Brighton police officers responded to the 1400 block of Clay Street to a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers found one black male had been shot. He was transported to UAB where he was pronounced dead, said Brighton Chief of Police Ray Hubbart.

Brighton police also said a person of interest turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Bessemer Division at approximately 11 p.m. that evening. He was later transported to the Brighton City Jail. The name will not be released until formal charges have been made.

An investigation is pending. WIAT will keep you updated as new information becomes available.