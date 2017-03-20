Bentley US Senate appointment lawsuit hearing date set

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A court date has been set for a lawsuit challenging Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s decision to wait until 2018 to hold an election for Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced Monday that a hearing for his suit against Bentley is set for April 12 in Montgomery County.

A press release also says that Montgomery lawyer Doyle Fuller has joined Zeigler’s legal team. The injunction hearing will give lawyers a chance to update the county judge on their positions.

Zeigler argues that Bentley violated state law by postponing the election date for Jeff Session’s former U.S. Senate seat until 2018.

The governor’s office has said they believe they are correctly interpreting the law. A statement from Bentley lawyer John Neiman called the lawsuit meritless.