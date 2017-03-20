CBS42’s Simone Eli plays with Harlem Globetrotters

By and Published: Updated:

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – The legendary Harlem Globetrotters were in town to play at the Pete Hanna Center this weekend and one of our very own got an opportunity of a lifetime. CBS42 Sports’ Simone Eli starred in the game as a guest player for the Globetrotters! Simone played college basketball at Bowling Green State University, so getting to suit up with the

Check out the highlights and fun in the video above!

