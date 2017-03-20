Chelsea Park rezoning

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT)– Some students attending Chelsea Park Elementary that live off Highway 11 and Highway 47 in Chelsea, will be rezoned to Forest Oaks Elementary.

Overcrowding is the main reason for this move. This rezoning has been in the works for a year and a half.

“As soon as you begin to see one school that is maxing out on classrooms, beginning to get portable classrooms, it’s time to come up with a plan” says deputy superintendent Tom Ferguson. “Forest Oaks is not growing as fast. We felt like something needed to be done”.

This move will go in effect next school year and affects close to 100 students in the Shelby County School District.