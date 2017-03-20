Chelsea Park rezoning

By Published: Updated:

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT)–  Some students attending Chelsea Park Elementary that live off Highway 11 and Highway 47 in Chelsea, will be rezoned to Forest Oaks Elementary.

Overcrowding is the main reason for this move. This rezoning has been in the works for a year and a half.

“As soon as you begin to see one school that is maxing out on classrooms, beginning to get portable classrooms, it’s time to come up with a plan” says deputy superintendent Tom Ferguson. “Forest Oaks is not growing as fast. We felt like something needed to be done”.

This move will go in effect next school year and affects close to 100 students in the Shelby County School District.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s