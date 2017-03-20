Daughter remembers senior couple with “love like no other” lost in weekend fire

CONCORD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County family is mourning the loss of their relatives killed in a weekend house fire in Concord near Bessemer.

74-year-old Barbara Allman and her husband, 90-year-old James Allman, both died early Sunday morning at their home on Mcclain Road in Jefferson County.

Sonja Todd is Barbara Allman’s daughter, she says her mother and stepfathers deaths are still a shock.

“It is something I thought I would never have to go through, my mother could run circles around me,” Todd said. “I thought she would outlive me. I really did because she was so healthy and spry.”

Todd says her mother called a family member after smelling smoke, but by the time firefighters arrived, the couple had already died inside the home. Todd says the couple were married eight years ago and were very much in love.

“They had a love like no other I believe,” Todd said. “You might not know it looking at them, but the next thing you know it they will be holding hands at the doctors or grocery store. They had a unique love for one another.”

The family says both victims recently took a trip to New Orleans and had a great time together. The family is now in the process of planning both funerals.