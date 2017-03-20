eCO Savings Race Update: Team Wright

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — This week the Wright family is letting us in on ways that their three girls; Kendall, Kortney, and Kasey, are learning from their parents’ financial journey. These girls might be young, but their minds and goals are mighty! With bright futures ahead, they are already planning never to make debt part of their lives.

“I like their quotes that ‘we’re trying to get out of this debt.’ ‘We are not going to do this this time because we are trying to get out of this debt,'” said Kenyonia. “It’s amazing that they are so young and that they know what debt is. My oldest said ‘I’m not going to make those kinds of mistakes when I get older.’ And that makes my heart melt because it’s like, ‘OK, we’re doing this!’”

Randle says his oldest daughter, Kendall, is helping lead her siblings in the right direction.

“I think they are trying to follow in our footsteps. So that’s why we are so serious about what we’re doing because we know they’re watching us. Especially the older one! She’s the one, If we ever have a business or something, she’s going to be right there on it buddy! She wants to know what you’re doing, why you’re doing it, and how you’re doing it,” Randle said.

Today’s eCO Takeaway Tip could help your children learn great money habits, so they’ll be prepared for the future.

Open a Kirby Kangaroo account at eCO! Kids can learn to save while earning a bonus interest rate.

They can also receive a $5 education incentive each nine weeks if they bring their all A and B report card.

