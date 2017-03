BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you haven’t already, there’s four weeks left to file your taxes. And if you have any questions, we have experts who will answer them for you.

Tuesday, tax experts from the United Way will be here at CBS42 to take your call. They’ll also answer questions about changes that may affect this year’s tax returns.

Viewers may call in starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.