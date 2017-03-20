Former Hueytown Middle School principal pleads guilty to enticement and child pornography charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Schools’ human resources director and former Hueytown Middle School principal pleaded guilty to federal charges of enticing a minor and receiving and possessing child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey.

Brett William Kirkham, 40, of Tuscaloosa entered a guilty plea before Judge L. Scott Coogler to one count of enticing a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. Kirkham does not have a sentencing hearing scheduled.

The maximum penalty for child enticement is life imprisonment and a fine of $250,000, the maximum penalty for possessing child pornography is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.