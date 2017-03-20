Help The Hills town hall to be held Monday

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT)– Tonight there is a town hall meeting to address drug abuse in the city of Vestavia Hills. The Help the Hills coalition is working with first responders and city leaders to identify the problem and come up with solutions.

Narcotics abuse is a growing problem in Central Alabama, including Vestavia Hills. The fire department is using the overdose antidote- Narcan on average once a week.

First responders, school representatives, city leaders, counselors and more will be at the town hall. It is from 6 to 7:30 in Council chambers.