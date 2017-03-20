Husband and wife perish in Jefferson County house fire after phoning for help

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A husband and wife lost their lives this weekend in a fire early Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the wife called a family member and told them their home was on fire. The family called 911 and the sheriff. Concord firefighters responded to the house in the 670 block of McClain Road in the Bessemer/Concord area.

Firefighters searched the house and found the couple inside. They carried them out, the two were pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. The coroner released their identities Monday morning as 74-year-old Barbara J. Allman and 90-year-old James Allen Allman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and has not been released. This story will be updated as officials investigate.