TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Police are working a head-on collision involving an 18-wheeler and a van, according to ALEA.

The crash occurred on Highway 77 at exit 168 in the Talladega County area, and a person injured in the collision has been flown to UAB to receive medical treatment.

Southbound lanes at that junction are closed right now, and one lane of northbound traffic has been closed to accommodate traffic coming from the south.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.