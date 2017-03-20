Magic City Diamond Classic moves to Regions Field in 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members from the Alabama State and Alabama A&M baseball teams were at Regions Field Monday to celebrate the move of the Magic City Diamond Classic to the downtown Birmingham ballpark.

This will be the third year the two teams have met in Birmingham for at least one game, but the first at Regions Field. The schools played a series at Rickwood Field in 2015. Last season, it was only a single game at the historic west Birmingham grounds.

“Huge. Huge for both programs,” Alabama State head coach Jose Vazquez said. “I’m super excited. I know our guys are. We’ve been talking about it for quite a while. It’s a rivalry game and both teams are going to bring their best.”

“Playing at a newly renovated ballpark and playing in the heart of Birmingham gives our kids one of the greatest experiences to play on a minor league field,” Alabama A&M head coach Mitch Hill said. “I think it’s a great thing for the city getting behind us and trying to promote the Magic City Diamond Classic. I think it’s going to be great exposure for both universities.”

The game is scheduled for Friday, April 7th at 5:30 p.m. The game is part of the three-game series between the two schools hosted by Alabama A&M. Saturday and Sunday’s games from the series will be played in Huntsville.

The two teams have already faced off in SWAC play this season with Alabama State winning the series in Montgomery.

“Emotions were high,” Hill said of the series at Alabama State. “The rivalry was so heated, especially after we took the win that Saturday. The Sunday game was even more just a sense of urgency. Everybody was wanting to win the ballgame, wanting to win the ballgame, wanting to win the series. I think once we come here to Regions Field and we play, that same energy and that same sense of urgency and passion within our guys is gonna be here.”

Ticket are $10 and information about the game can be found by following this link.