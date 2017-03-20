Rattlesnake vaccine available for dogs at local vet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the weather starts to warm up, you’re bound to see more creepy crawlies coming out–especially snakes.

Luckily if you have a four-legged family member, there’s now a rattlesnake vaccine available.

We stopped by the Rocky Ridge Animal Clinic to see why you might consider getting your pup the injection.

“It’s a lot safer than the anti-venom, and of course, it’s a preventable thing,” clinic owner Roger Vieguez said. “It’s not trying to treat something after the dog has already been bitten. So, it’s a good product. It’s two injections, and they run about $30 a pop.”

According to Vieguez, the vaccine also offers some cross protection against copperhead bites.