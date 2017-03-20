The first day of Spring is the perfect time to spring clean your oral hygiene routine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Spring is the perfect time of year to clean up your oral hygiene routine. Birmingham pediatric dentist Dr. Angelica Rohner shares some of her spring cleaning tips.

She says that toothpaste has an expiration date!

“Make sure that you always have fresh toothpaste! Frayed toothbrush bristles also mean that someone is brushing their teeth really too hard. It also means that the toothbrush is way too old,” Rohner said.

How often do you think you should you replace your toothbrush?

A. Every 6 months

B. Every 6 weeks

C. Every year

If you answered “B,” you are exactly right. You should replace your toothbrush every 6 weeks.

“It’s best to replace a toothbrush anytime anyone in the family has a contagious illness. And then also get in the habit of replacing your toothbrush every six weeks. It’s a very good idea to keep a fresh supply of toothbrushes on hand for those times that kids come down with an illness, you can go ahead and swap out their toothbrush and have a fresh one ready,” said Rohner.

When you are looking for a toothbrush for your child, make sure to choose bristles that are very soft. Also, the toothbrush head should be appropriate for the child’s age.

Take a few minutes today to check on your family’s oral hygiene routine to keep your smiles beautiful this spring.

