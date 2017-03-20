Valley Avenue paving project complete, new lanes said to slow traffic

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The construction on Valley Avenue in Homewood is complete.

The repaving project has been ongoing for months. Under the new paving plan, Valley Avenue is reduced from a four-lane road to a two-lane road, complete with a center turning lane.

“The traffic study shows that it basically slows traffic, and that it’s a much safer option for residents that live along that corridor and for those driving it,” said Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer.

McBrayer says he does not believe there is any confusion over the new paving project and says it should make the area safer for those who live along Valley Avenue.

However, some people in nearby town homes say it’s still difficult to pull out of their parking spots and into Valley Avenue traffic.

“It’s the worst. It’s horrible, but you don’t really get used to it,” said Roberto Rice, who lives in one of the townhomes. “You just test your luck and pull out.”

Rice says he is happy the city finished repaving the road, making for a smoother ride, but he isn’t sure about going from a four-lane road, down to two, plus a turning lane.

“The three-lane was supposed to be better, but it wasn’t,” he said.

McBrayer says the City Council is listening to people like Rice.

“I’m sure as the traffic flow is monitored and the council has an opportunity to hear from residents that [who] either like it or don’t like it, they always have an opportunity to go back and tweak certain things,” McBrayer said.