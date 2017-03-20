Woman charged with manslaughter and DUI after fatal collision with worker in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The driver in a March 16 crash near Prattville that resulted in the death of a worker has been charged, according to a release from ALEA.

Kelly Nicole Dingler, 35, has been charged with Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Manslaughter and booked into the Autauga County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

On March 16, Dingler reportedly struck Larue Bandy, 55, on Autauga County 85 near Autauga County 104 while driving a 2003 Ford Explorer, according to the release. Bandy was working in a construction zone when he was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Dingler was transported to an area hospital after the 2:25 p.m.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.