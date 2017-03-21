50 guns stolen from an Alabama pawn shop

(WZDX) — Athens Police are looking for fifty stolen guns. Officers say it happened between midnight and 2 AM this morning on South Marion Street.

Bradford’s Jewelry Pawn and Gun has a boarded up window, where Monday morning’s burglary happen. And by that night there was still broken glass and police tape at the scene.

On top of the fifty guns being stolen, people in the downtown area says, being two blocks away from the downtown Courthouse Square makes even more unnerving.

Mike Hays, who lives in Athens, said: “I was shocked. We don’t here that type of thing happening in Downtown Athens.”

Police officials say, one of their officers found a window in front of the pawn shop broken just before 2 AM. And hearing the result was fifty guns being taken, made an impression two blocks up the street in the downtown square.

Mishael Hogan lives and works in Athens. “Surprised, a little unnerved, you know to hear that there area fifty guns out there belonging to someone who has stolen them. And who knows what their intent is to do with them,” they said.

Mike Hays’ daughter owns one of the shops in the square. And despite the burglary, he doesn’t think his daughter’s shop is in any danger.

“If someone’s breaking into something that they can sell for cash easily. You know, I don’t consider a gift shop right here on the square a target,” he reflected.

As for the stolen guns, people hope they’re found and in the meantime stay out of sight.

Hays says, “I feel like they’re gonna, of course get rid of them. They may be out of the county, out of the state now. I don’t think there’s an issue here as far as that.”

The Athens Police Chief says he doesn’t want to release too much information too early because it may interfere with their investigation.

When WZDX News talked with someone with the pawn shop, they told us they have surveillance inside their shop and hope that helps catch who broke in. And the pawn shop plans to replace all of the glass windows in the front with something heavier and thicker to prevent something like this from happening again.