Area residents protest ACA repeal, Trump healthcare proposal

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents of the 3rd Congressional District in Alabama, represented by Rep. Mike Rogers, gathered outside the Anniston Federal Building Tuesday to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the proposal for the American Health Care Act.

They’re concerned about the number of people that will no longer be insured under the new plan, estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to reach 14 million in the first year.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha was there and will have the details on the CBS42 News at 5 and 6.

