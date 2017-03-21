Birmingham Civil Rights Institute reopens Tuesday after restoration project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, the Birmingham Civil Rights Insitute reopened after a brief closure.

The BCRI opened Tuesday at 10 a.m. after they closed March 6 to begin the second phase of building restoration.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding regarding our closure and we look forward to welcoming visitors once again,” BCRI president and CEO Andrea L. Taylor said in a press release announcing the details of their reopening.

The BCRI resumed normal hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.