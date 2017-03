BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police say a pregnant woman is recovering after a morning shooting. It happened at Tom Brown Village on 41st Street.

An officer on the scene tells CBS 42 the shooting happened at 2:15 Tuesday morning. The 26-year-old woman was shot under her left breast.

The woman was taken to UAB Hospital and into surgery. The unborn baby is expected to be ok.

Police tell us the woman’s husband shot her and left before police arrived. Police are still investigating .