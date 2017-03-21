Brush fire hits house and car in Trussville as drought continues

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A brush fire in the Trussville area has drawn in three different fire departments and involved a house and car, according to Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Trussville Fire Department, St. Clair County, and the Forestry Commission are working the fire together on the 2700 block of Floyd Bradford Road in Trussville.

According to Vansant, this is the 34th fire reported today, and there have been 280 fires over the last 30 days. She emphasized to CBS42 News that the drought is still not over, and people should continue to exercise caution with outside fires.