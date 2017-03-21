Calhoun County seizes 6 bingo machines from Oxford-area liquor store

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has seized six bingo machines from an Oxford-area liquor store following another bust in Anniston, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.

The seizure took place at “The Liquor King” store in Calhoun County, located across the street from the Oxford Wal-Mart in unincorporated Calhoun County. The sheriff’s department reportedly made a bust in Anniston where they were tipped off about illegal gaming at this store.

Undercover deputies went into the store and played games to confirm the location of the devices, but at this time there have been no formal arrests made as the investigation continues.

Wade has stated that bingo gaming is illegal in the state and deputies will continue to enforce the law.