Cost of litter piles up in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Litter is becoming a big problem in Tuscaloosa. In 2016 ALDOT spent $336,000 to pick up approximately 368 tons of scattered litter in the city.

ALDOT spokesperson John McWilliams says it’s a problem and is urging residents not to litter.

“Litter in Tuscaloosa and the entire state is a big problem and needs to be addressed. There’s no reason for ALDOT having to spend 6.7 million dollars annually to pick up litter if people would just pick up their litter and dispose their trash and recycle could go a long way to help the city and state become more beautiful. Our goal is to educate the public” McWilliams said.

Littering is a Class C misdemeanor in Alabama that comes with a minimum fine of $250 for the first conviction. The fine for the second conviction is $500 for each conviction.

The Alabama Department of Transportation spent $6.7 million in 2016 on litter cleanup throughout the state and collected approximately 6,000 tons.