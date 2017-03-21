DOC searching for inmate that reportedly escaped from Huntsville job site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from a Huntsville job location around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Dior Lavar Boyd, 28, is a 5’8″ tall black male that weighs in at around 150 pounds. Boyd was sentenced to one year and six months on Feb. 22 for Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to contact the Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.