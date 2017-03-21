Jefferson County traffic stops lead to 2 separate heroin trafficking arrests in 2 days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are facing charges after two separate traffic stops led deputies to reportedly find trafficking weights of heroin.

The first arrest happened on March 16. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling Earline Street near Huffman when they pulled over a 2008 Lincoln for a tag violation. Officials say the driver was found to be in possession of five grams of heroin, equating to 50 normal doses. 39-year-old David Forsythe III of Ensley was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin. His bond is set at $60,000.

The second arrest happened the next day, March 17. Deputies patrolling along Lake Drive in Center Point stopped a 2015 Chevy Malibu for a child restraint violation after seeing two small children jumping around in the back seat. After stopping the vehicle, officials say the deputies were speaking to the driver, identified as 29-year-old Stephen Raymon Moorer of Center Point when they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car. They asked Moorer if he had any marijuana in the car, and he reportedly told deputies he had smoked some earlier in the day but had none in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says he invited the deputies to search his car. He was reportedly found in possession of 10 grams of heroin, or 100 average doses. He was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin with a bond set at $100,000. The children were released to family members pending a DHR investigation.