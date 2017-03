LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Leeds Police are investigating after a bank was robbed around 9:30 a.m., according to the department.

The robbery occurred at the 7900 block of Parkway Drive. A white male reportedly handed a teller a note that stated that he had a gun and demanded money which he received despite the teller never seeing a weapon.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and at this time there is little other information on the suspect.

