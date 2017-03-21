Local family runs aTeam Ministries, helps other families while kids fight difficult illnesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When a chronic illness strikes a child, there are many roadblocks that an entire family encounters on the path to recovery. The Thrower family from Birmingham took note of those roadblocks when their child was fighting a difficult illness, and are now proactive in helping others.

When Anderson Thrower was only 16 months old, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Jan, his mother, says that the family began to accept his condition and feel like they had a purpose for others.

During Anderson’s bone marrow treatments, the Throwers met others who were going through a similar situation. That’s when the Throwers banded together and formed aTeam Ministries.

“We try to help families with the practical, everyday needs that they have,” Andy Thrower explained.

Over the course of eight years, the Throwers have served over 300 families, providing support financially, emotionally and spiritually. 40 families have lived in their facilities and $100,000 has been provided just since 2009.

Anderson is now cancer free and has been off treatments for 5 years, but they continue to work as a team, the aTeam.