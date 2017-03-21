Multilingual sign welcomes Homewood neighbors of all races

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — You may notice some new signs popping up in your neighborhood. Colorful signs that read “no matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

The message is repeated in English, Spanish, and Arabic. They’ve been sweeping different areas of the country since the election, and now, they’ve come to Birmingham.

Lindsey Culver put one of the signs in her Homewood lawn this week after she saw them on social media. She says she wanted to reach out to people in the community who are members of immigrant and minority groups.

“If I were in one of those groups, I would be feeling horrible based on what people are saying,” Culver said. “Based on threats, based on what’s on the news every single night on the TV, I just thought it would be a nice way, when we can’t be out here with our voices welcoming people of different nationalities, that we can just put up a sign saying we welcome you in our community.”

The signs have made a splash on social networks like Instagram and Facebook, with some people making their own and others ordering in bulk for their neighborhood.

Some people, like Jill Garrett, have noticed a difference.

“It’s already inspired so many people,” Garrett said. “I’ve had letters and postcards from my neighbors, thanking me for putting it in the yard. I have people stop and knock on the door daily, asking me how to get one.”

We reached out to different members of the community to see if there had been any negative reaction to the signs, but no one reported any complaints about them.