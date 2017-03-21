Police recapture 1 of 2 escaped Marion County inmates, grandmother taken into custody

By Published:

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Marion County Sheriff’s Department has recaptured escapee Zeppelin Kennedy, according to a release from the department.

Kennedy was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at his grandmother’s house in Hamilton on an Escape 2nd-degree warrant and reportedly has more charges pending.

Margie Annette Huddleston, 57, was also arrested on charges of aiding and abetting Kennedy, her grandson.

Police are still actively searching for escapee Corey Dean, and ask that if you see him to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Department at (205) 921-7433.

 

