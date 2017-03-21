Students heartbroken after fire at JB Pennington HS

BLOUNTSVILLE, ALA. (WIAT)- A fire broke out at JB Pennington High school in Blounstville Tuesday morning. Superintendent Rodney Green said the library is a total loss and most of the classrooms have water and smoke damage.

School officials believe the fire started in the library and made its way to the attic. Evan Underwood is a senior at the high school.

“Our school means so much to me, I drive 35 minutes to be here because of what it means to me,” said Underwood.

The students and community all came together for a prayer vigil at the football field Tuesday afternoon.

“We prayed about the community, we came together like we always do, we prayed about the fire fighters and everyone involved in helping, said senior Alfonso Andrade.

Superintendent green said students at the high school and elementary school will be off the rest of the week. They have spring break next week and classes will resume April 3rd..ACT’s were scheduled Tuesday for the juniors. They will be rescheduled for a later date in April. Faculty will continue to work, and work to relocate the high school students when they return.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation,