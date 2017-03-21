Tanker spills about 100 gallons of oil on Spaulding Ishkooda road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A tanker carrying motor oil has spilled about 100 gallons near Spaulding-Ishkooda road, according to Capt. Brian Harrell with Birmingham Police.

Birmingham Fire responded to the scene along with EMA, and the fire department helped to plug the leak and stop the oil from running into the drainage.

The trucking company called in another truck to load in the remaining oil, and are responsible for cleanup at the location.

At this time, the cleanup is still underway. WIAT will bring you more information as it develops.