Tempers flare at Democratic Town Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County lawmakers got an earful at Tuesday night’s Democratic Town Hall in Birmingham.

Democratic members of the Alabama House of Representatives from the Birmingham area and dozens of their constituents hoped to talk about issues like education, health care and prison reform in an effort to unite the Democratic platform.

“I hope they have an opportunity to discuss minimum wage,” said David Russell, a Birmingham resident. “Also I hope they talk about prison reform.”

The Democratic party reps at the event were optimistic about having an even dialogue.

“Just issues that people care about,” said Rep. Juandalynn Givan, D – Birmingham, before the town hall. “Whether it’s local issues or state issues. We just want people to know that we’re here, as well as give them an opportunity to be heard.”

Once constituents had the floor, it only took seconds for tempers to flare.

Many Birmingham residents shouted at the group of lawmakers, which included Givan, Reps. Rod Scott, Merika Coleman, Mary Moore, Rolanda Hollis, Patricia Todd and John Rogers.

The residents said legislation that passed last year giving way to changes with Birmingham Waterworks Board, led massive billing discrepancies and recent news that Birmingham Waterworks’ pension fund had been bilked out of more than $4 million in a Ponzi-style scheme.

Birmingham’s City Council President, Johnathan Austin, even criticized the legislators Tuesday night, while several of his fellow councilors watched from the audience.

The discourse grew so loud that many people left, feeling uninformed and unheard.

“I had good intentions when I came in,” said Willie Lewis, another Birmingham resident. “I still have good intentions. I just didn’t get the answers that I was looking for.”

This town ran about an hour longer than scheduled, as several of the legislators also raised their voices in an attempt to play defense.

CBS42 caught up with Representative Merika Coleman on the way out, who said that she wasn’t exactly happy with the way things went, but she also wasn’t surprised.

Another town hall is scheduled next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.