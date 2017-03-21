Traffic Projects May Slow You Down Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– We have traffic alerts for you this morning. There are multiple construction projects that could slow you down this morning.

This is the second day you could see traffic slowdowns on Sicard Hollow Road near Liberty Park. Crews are working to repave this heavily traveled road.

This is not the only road block you could run into today. The state department is repaving Lakeshore in Homewood from the interstate all the way to Mountain Brook. There is no timeline for when this will be complete.

On Sicard Hollow, be ready for slowdowns over the next few weeks. Since it is a two lane road, you are going to have to wait for a pilot car at times to help you get through.

Work will not be done during pick up and drop off times for the schools. The schools are changing their traffic flow to keep it off of Sicard Hollow.

Notices were sent to parents and the new traffic pattern will start on April 3rd.