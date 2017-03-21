WATCH: Alabama Begins Spring Practice

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama football kicked off spring practice Tuesday with a two-hour session in shorts and helmets on the practice fields.

It marked the first of 15 spring practice sessions that will include to closed scrimmages and the annual A-Day Game on April 22nd.

Bama running back Bo Scarbrough was on the field in a non-contact jersey after breaking his leg in the National Championship game.

Returning starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, and freshman QB’s Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones were the primarily passers during the media viewing period.

The Tide welcomed 16 mid-year enrollees to the practice field including OL Elliot Baker, DL Isaiah Buggs, LS Thomas Fletcher, RB Najee Harris, WR Jerry Jeudy, OL Alex Leatherwood, DB Kyriq McDonald, LB Dylan Moses, WR Tyrell Shavers, QB Tua Tagovailoa, TE Major Tennison, QB Mac Jones, DB Xavier McKinney, RB Brian Robinson Jr., DB Daniel Wright and RB Chadarius Townsend.

Alabama also had three new coaches take the field:

Offensive Coordinator, Brian Daboll

Special Teams Coor./TE coach, Joe Pannunzio

Co-OC/WR coach, Michael Locksley

The Tide returns a total of 13 starters, including six on offense, six on defense and All-American punter JK Scott. The UA offense welcomes back sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts and a trio of offensive linemen, including Bradley Bozeman, Ross Pierschbacher and Jonah Williams along with junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Junior Da’Ron Payne returns to anchor the defensive line while Shaun Dion Hamilton, returning from injury, will lead the linebackers. The Alabama secondary returns four starters from a season ago with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Anthony Averett, Ronnie Harrison and Tony Brown.

The team will return to practice Thursday.