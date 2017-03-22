Apartment residents complain of growing garbage heap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Discarded furniture, old carpet and heaps of garbage could be found piled on top of and around a dumpster at the Park at Callington Apartments in Birmingham.

Nikolas Hughey has lived there since October. He said over the past few months, the trash pile has been a persistent problem.

“[The apartments] got under new ownership and things have kind of been off,” Hughey said. “Every time I come out here to take out the trash, it just gets worse and worse. And no one really seems to care or do anything about it.”

It appears at least some of the trash is being hauled away.

Photos sent to CBS 42 by another resident, taken prior to meeting Hughey, show a much larger pile of garbage bags, almost concealing the entire dumpster.

Minutes after speaking with Hughey, an employee of the Park at Callington asked CBS 42 to leave the property.

Staff provided a phone number for Arlington Properties, the company that owns the Park at Callington.

Multiple messages left at that phone number, and on the cell phone of an Arlington official were not returned Wednesday.

A photo taken later Wednesday showed some of the larger debris, including furniture and mattresses, had been removed, but some trash was still strewn and piled around the dumpster.