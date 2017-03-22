Birmingham police arrest, charge suspect in Avondale kidnapping case

Related Coverage Woman escapes after being kidnapped, robbed in Avondale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police tell CBS42 they have arrested and charged a suspect in the kidnapping of a woman who was walking up to her Avondale apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 around 10:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the suspect approached her and pulled out a gun. Shelton says he demanded money, and when she told him she didn’t have any, he forced her into the back of her car, then later made her get into the trunk.

The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs. The victim was able to escape at a gas station on Bessemer Road. When he began to drive off, she was able to open the trunk and jump out. She then ran inside the gas station and called 911.

The Jefferson County DA’s Office says Manuel Ali Towns has been arrested and charged with 2 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card,1 count of kidnapping and 1 count of robbery in the 1st.

According to court records, Towns has a history with the criminal system. He pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery in the first degree in 2005 and 2006. He also faced other robbery and possession of marijuana charges, and a domestic violence-strangulation charge in 2014 that was later dismissed after being bound over to a grand jury.

Right Now: Robbery Detectives have detained a suspect in the Robbery/Kidnapping case from March 14th… pic.twitter.com/o20Ny6XIqp — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) March 22, 2017