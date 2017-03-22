Birmingham Police investigating two overnight shootings

Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating two overnight shootings. The shootings left at least two people hurt.

The first happened just before midnight on Avenue S in Ensley. Investigators tell us shots were fired during a party at a house there. At least one man was hurt. Investigators found several shell casings at the scene.

The second incident happened around midnight on 55th Street North in Birmingham. A person was shot in a parking lot across from Cornerstone Elementary School. That victim was rushed to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects connected to these shootings. If you know anything that could help, call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers.

