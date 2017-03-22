Gov Bentley denies wrongdoing, says he won’t step down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cahaba Medical Care clinic now open on Tuscaloosa Ave. in Birmingham, Governor Robert Bentley said he has no intention of stepping down amid the impeachment investigation.

The Alabama House Judiciary Committee instructed Special Counsel to resume the investigation on March 8.

“I have done absolutely nothing. All I have done is to serve the people of this state. I can assure the people of Alabama that I have never done anything illegal. I have never done anything unethical. My story has just never been told,” said Bentley.

