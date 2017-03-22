Last minute push for and against repealing Obamacare

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP/CBS)– The clock is ticking for President Trump to gain enough support for the revised plan to replace Obamacare. It is expected to be voted on by the house tomorrow. Democrats and at least 24 house republicans remain opposed to the plan.

‘If you don’t pass the bill there could be political costs’: that’s what one congressman says was the message by the president when he met with house republicans Tuesday. The president is making his last minute push for the revised GOP healthcare plan. Meanwhile, house democrats are trying to wage an all out war on the GOP plan.

House Minority Leader nancy pelosi urged fellow democrats to use all available time to speak out against the bill on the house floor today.

The president is urging lawmakers it will give health care decisions back to the american people. But, some conservatives still are not convinced.

Rep. Mark Meadows, Freedom Caucus Chair said, “The bill that we’re currently considering does not lower premiums for the vast majority of Americans.”

Another part of the president’s pitch is that this is a means to an end and a way to move on to the next item on his agenda; tax reform. He is claiming that it will be “the biggest tax cut since Ronald Reagan.”