ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has died as a result of his injuries sustained in a crash with an 18-wheeler yesterday in Ashville, according to the county coroner.

Michael Threatt was transported to UAB hospital and pronounced dead after a wreck yesterday at 12:05 a.m. At this time, WIAT is working to gather more information.

Threatt’s family has set up a GoFundme to help the family in this time of loss, which can be found here.