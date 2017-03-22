Photos: Leeds police seek identity of bank robbery suspect

Related Coverage Leeds Police investigating robbery at Covenant Bank

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have released photos of a man accused of robbing the Covenant Bank on Parkway Drive Tuesday.

Leeds police say the robbery happened around 9:38 a.m. when the white male suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note that said he had a gun and was demanding money. The teller complied with the demand. The suspect then fled the bank with an unspecified amount of money, leaving the area on foot.

Police say the suspect is best described as a white male about 6’2″ with a slender build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, cargo shorts, and a dark colored Auburn baseball cap.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information related to the case, please call the Leeds PD or Det. John Shields at 205-699-2581