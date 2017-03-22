Suspect arrested, charged with murder in January homicide caught on camera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Ladarius Belser.

Belser was gunned down in the 400 block of 20th Street in Ensley around 2:20 a.m. on January 30th, but did not succumb to his injuries until Feb. 10. 25-year-old Danny DeWayne Adams of Birmingham has been charged in his death, Birmingham police say.

Belser’s shooting was captured on surveillance video. In the video, the suspect runs up behind Belser and starts shooting, hitting Belser multiple times. When Belser falls, he shoots again and again.

After the shooter leaves, Belser tries to get into his car. Finally, a friend helps him into the back seat and drives Belser to Princeton Hospital. Belser was then transferred to UAB where he died several days later.

Adams is in the Jefferson County Jail, being held pending bond of $60,000.